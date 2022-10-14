STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 05346
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
EBONY SHANTI SONNENBERG
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that EBONY SHANTI SONNENBERG, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
EBONY SHANTI SONNENBERG
Proposed Name
EMALYN OPAL CHAPMAN
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 9th day of November 2022, at the hour of 11:30 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ebony Shanti Sonnenberg
EBONY SHANTI SONNENBERG
HCS Pub. October 14, 21, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 05346
STATE OF NEW MEXICO