STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 05612
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alexander Nicholas Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alexander Nicholas Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Alexander Nicholas Garcia
Proposed Name
Alexander Eloy Adams
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 9th day of November 2022, at the hour of 1:40 pm.
BY TELEPHONE
CALL 1-800-747-5150
CODE 8460123#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alexander Nicholas Garcia
Alexander Nicholas Garcia
HCS Pub. October 7, 14, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 05612
STATE OF NEW MEXICO