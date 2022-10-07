STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 05678
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lillian M. Parker
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lillian Moira Parker, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Lillian Moira Parker
Proposed Name
Finnegan Douglass Parker
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 26th day of October 2022, at the hour of 11:15 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held telephonically
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lillian Parker
Lillian Parker
HCS Pub. October 7, 14, 2022
