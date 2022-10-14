STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 05939
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Suzanne Marie Hall
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Suzanne Marie Hall, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Suzanne Marie Hall
Proposed Name
Brittany Annabelle McKinley
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 16th day of November 2022, at the hour of 11:15 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Suzanne Marie Hall
Suzanne Marie Hall
HCS Pub. October 14, 21, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 05939
STATE OF NEW MEXICO