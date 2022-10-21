STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 4016
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JIMMIE D. LOPEZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
KAILOR JO SNYDER
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JIMMIE D. LOPEZ, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
KAILOR JO SNYDER
Proposed Name
KAILOR JO LOPEZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 9th day of November 2022, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
By telephone see attached instructions
Respectfully submitted,
JIMMIE D. LOPEZ
