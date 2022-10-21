NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Self-Storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 11801 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 to satisfy a lien on November 8, 2022 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com
C90, Matthew Baldauf, 316 Princeton Dr Se, Apt 11, Albuquerque, NM 87106
G21, Rick Baure, 1163 Narcisco Street NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112
C93-C94, Laurene Latasa, 8333 Comanche Rd Ne apt 12B, Albuquerque, NM 87110
HCS Pub. October 21, 28, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE