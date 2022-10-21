Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 10th day of November, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111
Unit 24015 Kisto, Roselee 412 Texas St NE Apt C Albuquerque, NM 87108 Suitcases, backpack, trash bags, doll, misc items,
Unit 28003 Romero, Maclynn 901 Tramway Blvd NE Apt Q114 Albuquerque, NM 87123 Milk crates, bags of clothing, bathroom supplies, laundry baskets, toys, shelf, christmas tree,
Unit 18026 Schwartz, Arthur 3810 Bonnie Ann Ct NE Albuqerque, NM 87111 Totes, wall art, boogie board, boxes, laundry basket,
Unit 26022 Vorhies, Judy Elizabeth L. 421 Charleston St Se APT C Albuquerque, NM 87108 Clothes, bags, suitcases, totes, dewalt driver, speakers, mini NES, misc items
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. October 21, 28, 2022
