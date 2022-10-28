NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien Sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Juan Tabo, 1733 Juan Tabo Blvd. Ne Albuquerque, NM 87112 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 11/04/2022 9AM, ending 11/15/2022/5PM
AUCTION:
unit #15N; Julius Eustace, 11400 Prospect NE Apt B.; Albuquerque, NM, 87112; household items.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. October 28, November 4, 2022
PUBLIC AUCTION
