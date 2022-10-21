NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 7440 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien on November 8th 2022 at approx. 12:00PM at www.storagetreasures.com
H140 Sonia Peynetsa 6901 Acoma Rd SE Apt D, Albuquerque, NM 87108
H169 Phillip Archuleta 8010 Zuni Rd Se, 107, Albuquerque, NM 87108
H178 Renee Garnett 5555 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
E37 Daniel Garcia 604 Aztec Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107
A35 MICHAEL COLLINS 7220 Central Ave SE Apt 1168, Albuquerque, NM 87108 736 Vista Del Pueblo St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
E33 Jerry Samora 146 Wisconsin #2, Albuquerque, NM 87108
G53 Brayden Trujillo 4101 Central Ave NE Apt 2018, Albuquerque, NM 87108
F43 Ann Rupprecht 6721 Bell SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
HCS Pub. October 21, 28, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: