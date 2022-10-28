NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY NOV. 15TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY NOV. 18TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 87,262,322,366,388,577(Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 87
FELIPE GOMEZ
9509 EASY LANE
LAS CRUCES NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Bike, rug, books, paintings, boxes, clothes, toys, drawers, misc. items
UNIT 262
JAVIER CHAVEZ
1400 DIANA MAURA
LAS CRUCES NM 88001
Unit items consist of: TV’s, boxes w/clothes, printer, bikes, space heater, misc. household items
UNIT 322
GLORIA K. BARBER
1015 4TH ST SPC #6
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Tires, window & door frames, toys, aquarium, misc. household items
UNIT 366
CLAUDE COGBURN
1450 STATE ST. APT. 6G
RATON, NM 87740
Unit items consist of: Clothes, dog kennel, chest, end table, boxes, ladder, misc. household items
UNIT 388
JOVANNI ORTEGA
201 THREE CROSSES AVE. APT. 7019
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Tools, yard tools, wood stand, bags, inflatable bed, misc. household items
UNIT 577
SANKARAN PANKAYATSELVAN
2013 NORTH PARK DR.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Household furn. Karaoke mach., tires, tools, costumes, clothes, electronics, household items
HCS Pub. October 28, November 4, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE