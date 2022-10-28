NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON Tuesday, November 16th 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON Friday, November 19th, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 15, B48,C27,E59,F05,H30,I15,L05
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 15
Garcia, Ron
1310 Van Patten Ave
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Clothing, Plastic totes, Home Decor, Misc. Items
Unit B48
Mckay, Marisa N
2405 Desert Drive
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Kids Toys, Kid furniture, Clothing, Couches, Misc. Item
Unit C27
Lindsey, Hunter J
235 W. Madrid #12
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Clothing, Bags with clothing, Misc. Items.
Unit E59
Marquez, Norma E
1800 E Palomas Ave
Mesquite, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Furniture, boxes, bins, tables, chairs, misc. items
Unit F05
Medina, Alef Z
1312 Kearny Pl
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Band saw, Tv, Tables, Building materials, Misc. Items
Unit H30
Roush, Gerry
2801 W. Picacho
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Bicycle, Bicycle parts, Boxes, Misc. Items
Unit I25
Coomes, Irene
1520 W Hadley #2
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Luggage, Boxes, Totes, Keyboard, Misc. Items.
Unit L05
Garcia, David
214 S Copper
Deming, NM 88030
Unit items consist of: Vacuum cleaner, Gun safe, Plastic containers, Plastic Bins, Misc. Items.
HCS Pub. October 28, November 4, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
