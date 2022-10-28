Notice of Public Sale
On January 13, 2023 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 10 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold the undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).
2007 Kenworth W900 Tractor, VIN# 1XKWD49X57R167664, total amount of charges incurred, $4,643.38.
2016 Great Dane Semi Trailer, VIN# 1GRAA0626GE701011, total amount of charges incurred, $6,394.32.
2017 Utility Semi Trailer, VIN# 1UYVS253XHU918214, total amount of charges incurred, $7,592.50.
2022 Peterbilt 389 Tractor, VIN# 1XPXD49X0ND802928, total amount of charges incurred, $ 4,562.40.
2022 Utility Semi Trailer, VIN# 1UYVS2563N6694245, total amount of charges incurred, $7,337.51.
At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).
HCS Pub. October 28, November 4, 2022
