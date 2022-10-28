PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Solano, 750 S. Solano Dr, Twice the Space El Paseo, 1585 El Paseo, and Twice the Space 1750 Luna St. will sell the following unit contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding November 1 through November 11. Units for consideration: At Solano:
SE10: Jose Esparza, 5242 Sioux Trail, Las Cruces, NM 88012; patio furniture, weedeater, propane tank, vehicle parts, toilet, misc;
SF05: Angela Moreno, 2185 Calle de Guadalupe, Las Cruces, NM 88005; childrens furniture, toys, strollers, car seats, misc;
At El Paseo: EP43: Cecelia Collins, 5290 Sioux Trail, Las Cruces, NM 88012; holiday decorations, furniture, ramps, misc.
At Missouri: 76 & 108: Latrisha Espinoza, 9504 Linda Vista, Las Cruces, NM 88012; furniture, beds, clothing, shoes, household items, misc.
HCS Pub. October 28, November 4, 2022
Storage Sale
PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Solano, 750 S. Solano Dr, Twice the Space El Paseo, 1585 El Paseo, and Twice the Space 1750 Luna St. will sell the following unit contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding November 1 through November 11. Units for consideration: At Solano: