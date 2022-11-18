THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
Case No. D-1329-PB-2022-00218
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
RICHARD EDWARD DUFFY, AN INDIVIDUAL
MISSING SINCE 1970
Daniel Duffy, Petitioner
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PRESUMPTION OF DEATH OF MISSING INDIVIDUAL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
A petition for presumption of death of the above missing individual, believed dead, has been filed by Daniel Duffy in conjunction with a petition for appointment as personal representative. Notice is hereby given that at 9:00 o’clock am on the 6th day of January, 2023, evidence will be heard by this court concerning the alleged absence of said missing individual and the circumstances and duration thereof. The missing individual, if alive, or any other individual having evidence that the missing individual is alive, is required to produce and present to the court evidence that the missing individual is still in life.
DATED: November 15, 2022
PIace of Hearing:
Sandoval County Courthouse
1500 Idalia Rd., Bldg. A
Bernalillo NM 87004
/s/ James A. Noel
HON. JAMES A. NOEL
District Court Judge
SUBMITTED BY:
THE LAW OFFICE OF
CRISTY J. CARBON-GAUL
By: /s/ Cristy J. Carbon-Gaul
Cristy J. Carbon-Gaul
10515 4th St NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114
Telephone: (505) 899-5696
[email protected]
Attorney for Petitioner
HCS Pub. November 18, 25, December 2, 2022
