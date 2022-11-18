STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 04998
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Samantha Rose Jones
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Samantha Rose Jones, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Samantha Rose Jones
Proposed Name
Samantha Rose Price
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of DEC 15 2022, at the hour of 09:50 AM
To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Samantha Rose Jones
Samantha Rose Jones
HCS Pub. November 18, 25, 2022
No. CV 2022 04998
STATE OF NEW MEXICO