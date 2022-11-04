STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 05233
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Brian Junior Marquez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE, NAME -Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brian Junior Marquez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Brian Junior Marquez
Proposed Name
Christopher Ryan Gutierrez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the day of November 30th 2022 at the hour of 2:00 pm,
BY TELEPHONE
CALL 1800-747-5150
CODE 8460123#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Brian Junior Marquez
Brian Junior Marquez
HCS Pub. November 4, 11, 2022
No. CV 2022 05233
STATE OF NEW MEXICO