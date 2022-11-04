STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 05608
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Delores Aragon
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE, NAME -Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Delores Aragon, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Delores Aragon
Proposed Name
Dolores Mary Sanchez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 28 day of November 2022 at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC : 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Delores Aragon
Delores Aragon
HCS Pub. November 4, 11, 2022
No. CV 2022 05608
STATE OF NEW MEXICO