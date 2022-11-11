STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 06268
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Dante Scott Lowden
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dante Scott Lowden, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Dante Scott Lowden
Proposed Name
Dante Scott Jolly
This Petition will be heard telephonically before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 6th day of December 2022, at the hour of 1:40 pm,
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Dante Scott Lowden
Dante Scott Lowden
HCS Pub. November 11, 18, 2022
No. CV 2022 06268
STATE OF NEW MEXICO