STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 06465
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jose Esquivel
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Esquivel, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jose Esquivel
Proposed Name
Josie Esquivel
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 30th day of November 2022, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jose Esquivel
Jose Esquivel
HCS Pub. November 11, 18, 2022
