STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 06575
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Juliana Maria Ortiz
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Juliana Maria Ortiz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Juliana Maria Ortiz
Proposed Name
Damián Andrés Ortiz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 15th day of December 2022, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call 1-800-747-5150 Access Code: 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
Juliana Ortiz
HCS Pub. November 11, 18, 2022
No. CV 2022 06575
STATE OF NEW MEXICO