STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 06580
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Adrian Lee Doerfler
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Adrian Lee Doerfler, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Adrian Lee Doerfler
Proposed Name
Adrian Doerfler
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 14th day of December 2022, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Adrian Doerfler
Adrian Doerfler
HCS Pub. November 11, 18, 2022
