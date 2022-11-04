STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 4952
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alan Agustin Jimenez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
(2nd Notice)
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE, NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alan Agustin Jimenez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Alan Agustin Jimenez
Proposed Name
Alan Agustin Arizmendi
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 6th day of December 2022 at the hour of 2:00 pm,
**Please Call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alan Agustin Jimenez
Alan Agustin Jimenez
