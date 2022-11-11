STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 06163
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARISOL RENEE GATEWOOD-BROWN
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marisol Renee Gatewood-Brown, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Marisol Renee Gatewood-Brown
Proposed Name
Marisol Renee Gatewood
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of DEC 15 2022, at the hour of 09:00 AM
To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Marisol Gatewood-Brown
Marisol Gatewood-Brown
HCS Pub. November 11, 18, 2022
STATE OF NEW MEXICO