STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 06491
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Holly Aryn Hazelton
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Holly Aryn Hazelton, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Holly Aryn Hazelton
Proposed Name
Theodosia Hazel Starling
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of DEC 15 2022, at the hour of 10:20 AM
To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Holly Hazelton
Holly Aryn Hazelton
HCS Pub. November 18, 25, 2022
