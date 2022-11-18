STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Probate No. D-1329-PB-2022-00232
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
STAJA KAY, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to STEFFY LAW FIRM, P.C., (Jeanine R. Steffy), 1909 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, or filed with the Sandoval County Thirteenth Judicial District Court, 1500 Idalia Road, Bernalillo, NM 87004.
Dated: November 4, 2022
URBIELEWICZ, MURPHREE CPAS PC,
Personal Representative
By: /s/ Ruth Ann Castellano-Piatt
Ruth Ann Castellano-Piatt, President
STEFFY LAW FIRM, P.C.
By /s/Jeanine R. Steffy
Jeanine R. Steffy
Attorneys for the Personal Representative of the Estate of STAJA KAY, Deceased
1909 Carlisle Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
[email protected]
(505) 331-3031
HCS Pub. November 18, 25, December 2, 2022
