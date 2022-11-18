Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 8th day of December, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit 105 Garcia, Harold E (105) PO Box 4111 San Felipe Pueblo, NM 87001 Boxes, kitchen items, hand tools, bucket, generator, rototiller,bins, religous items, walker,clothing,ice chest, chest,
Unit A114 Gilbertson, Matthew 18 Plaza De Sonadores Placitas, NM 87043 Books, clothing, jackets, shoes, sewing machine, board games, bins,handbags, lamps, electric guitar, amp,
Unit 191 Silberman, Anne P.O.Box 5137 Bernalillo, nm 87004 boxes, kitchen items, bins,
Unit 69 Gonzales, Orlanda 124 Ezequiel Lane Bernalillo, NM 87004 Mattresss, table, bed frame, boxs, foot stand, tool boxs, garden tools, bins,, bicycle, microwave, lamps,
Unit A159 Pounds, Rochelle 1 road 1470 LA Plata, NM 87418 Baby items, clothing
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. November 18, 25, 2022
Public Auction
