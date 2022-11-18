Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 8th day of December, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit N65 Trujillo, Joseph 1307 Edith Blvd Albuquerque, NM 87102 VR Headset, TVs, Electronics,,
Unit H01 Duran, Desiree 6902 4th St NW Albuquerque, NM 87107 Treadmill, Fish Tank, Furniture, Lamps, Office Chair,,
Unit N12 MARQUEZ, LORENZA R. 126 50TH ST NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105 Appliances, art, audio equipment, boxes, telescope, chair, clothes dryer x2, desk,mattress, microwave, side table, table and chairs, washing machine x2,,
Unit L08 Sanchez, Michael 11704 Phoenix Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 Dolly, Furniture, Exercise Equip, Boxes, Clothes, Bedding, Household items,
Unit N91 Graves, Lynsey 14 burch lane los lunas, NM 87031 Tires, Totes, Vacuum, Shelving, Clothes, Mattress Topper,,
Unit I01 Benavidez, Annmarie 3305 Calle Cuervo NW Apt721 Albuquerque, NM 87114 Strollers, Vacuum, Desk, Speaker, Workout Equipment, Boxes, Chairs,,
Unit O58 Bustamante, Jessica 6305 Roca Feil NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 Luggage, Boxes, Rug, Totes, End Table
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. November 18, 25, 2022
