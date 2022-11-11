NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed of, in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
5395 Bataan Memorial W
LAS CRUCES, NM 88012
575 541-5760
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2ND, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNIT: 461
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 461
ANGEL GONZALES
5140 Noche Bella Loop
Las Cruces NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Dining room furniture, tool box, couches, mattresses, Misc items
HCS Pub. November 11, 18, 2022
