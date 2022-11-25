NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Self-Storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 11801 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 to satisfy a lien on December 13, 2022 at approx. 11:30 AM at www.storagetreasures.com
C43, Ana Alvarado, 4200 Spanish bit ne Apt#J107, Albuquerque, NM 87111 and 3223 Morris St NE Apt 3, Albuquerque, NM 87111-4987
D68, Ramee Sedillo, 1849 Gretta ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112
B9, Valeria Whitegoat, 2913 Palo Verde Dr NE Apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87112
G56, Nathen Christian, 4401 Morris st ne, Apt 211, Albuquerque, NM 87111
HCS Pub. November 25, December 2, 2022
