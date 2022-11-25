NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On February 01, 2023 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
1956 MG MGA VIN HDR4316643. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Unknown.
In the amount of $10,526.30. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing
305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. November 25, December 2, 2022
