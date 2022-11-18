TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given
Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM December 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.
Lizeth Gonzalez, 3709 Cherokee Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.
Unit E09, $400.00, Miscellaneous
Patrick Moya, 7545 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Unit E15, $210.00, Miscellaneous
New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice .
HCS Pub. November 18, 25, 2022
Storage Sale
