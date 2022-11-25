PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Solano, 750 S. Solano Dr, Twice the Space El Paseo, 1585 El Paseo, Twice the Space Picacho, 2411 W Picacho Ave, and Twice the Space Missouri, 1750 Luna St., will sell the following unit contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding December 1 through December 9. Units for consideration: At Solano: SC06: Fernando Carreras, 2600 Dona Ana Rd, Trlr 9, Las Cruces, NM 88007; filing cabinets, computers, mini bike, servers, computer parts, furniture, misc.; SG17: Elizabeth Ramos, PO Box 1124, Mesquite, NM 88048; furniture, dressers, table and chairs, clothing, misc; At El Paseo: EP44: Virginia Myrin, 1567 Parker Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88005; sofas, furniture, tools, space heaters, tv, misc; At Picacho: P019: Marie Pedraza, 1161 Latigo Lane, Las Cruces, NM 88007; filing cabinets, rugs, metal racks, shelving, misc; P022: Nesha Sowers, 1955 S Colorado Apt 31, Las Cruces, NM 88001; microwave, coolers, household items, clothing, misc; . At Missouri: 18: Brittany Sears, 727 S Main St. Apt 102, Hinesville, GA 31313; tools, model airplanes, tool boxes, machinery, shelves, drill press, motorcycle helmet, furniture, misc.
HCS Pub. November 25, December 2, 2022
Storage Sale
