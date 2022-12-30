STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-PB-2022-00901
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
RUTH E. FRYE, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Ruth E. Frye, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Pregenzer Baysinger Wideman & Sale, PC, 2424 Louisiana Boulevard NE, Suite 200, Albuquerque, NM 87110, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: 12-22-22
/s/ Wayne T. Frye
Wayne T. Frye
P. O. Box 93022
Albuquerque, NM 87199
(505) 450-1400
Personal Representative
PREGENZER BAYSINGER WIDEMAN & SALE, PC
By: /s/ Erin E. Wideman
Erin E. Wideman
2424 Louisiana Blvd. NE,
Suite 200
Albuquerque, NM 87110
PH: (505) 872-0505
Fax: (505) 872-1009
[email protected]
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. December 30, 2022, January 6, 13, 2023
