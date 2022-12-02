STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 06296
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Vincent Gurule Jr
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vincent Gurule Jr, Resident of the City of Albuq, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Vincent Gurule Jr
Proposed Name
Vincent Gurule
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 21 day of December 2022, at the hour of 2:10 pm,
BY TELEPHONE
CALL: 1-800-747-5150
CODE: 8460123#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Vincent Gurule Jr
Vincent Gurule Jr
HCS Pub. December 2, 9, 2022
No. CV 2022 06296
