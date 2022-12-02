STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 06767
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Carolyn Irene Sauers
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carolyn Irene Sauers, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Carolyn Irene Sauers
Proposed Name
Carol Lyn Kirk
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 21 day of December 2022, at the hour of 1:40 pm, at
BY TELEPHONE
CALL: 1-800-747-5150
CODE: 8460123#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Carolyn Irene Sauers
Carolyn Irene Sauers
HCS Pub. December 2, 9, 2022
