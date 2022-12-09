STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 07181
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CRYSTLE MALU ESQUIBEL
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CRYSTLE MALU ESQUIBEL, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
CRYSTLE MALU ESQUIBEL
Proposed Name
WEDNESDAY MALU ESQUIBEL
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JAN 04 2023, at the hour of 11:10 AM,
To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Crystle Esquibel
CRYSTLE ESQUIBEL
HCS Pub. December 9, 16, 2022
STATE OF NEW MEXICO