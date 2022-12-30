STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 07575
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Marla Rochelle Summers
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marla Rochelle Summers, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Marla Rochelle Summers
Proposed Name
Marlow Rocky Summers
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 26th day of January 2023, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held telephonically
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Marla Rochelle Summers
Marla Rochelle Summers
HCS Pub. December 30, 2022, January 6, 2023
No. CV 2022 07575
STATE OF NEW MEXICO