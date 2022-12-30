STATE OF NEW MEXICO
SANDOVAL COUNTY
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-1329-PB-2022-00240
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF ARTHUR D. NORCROSS, Deceased.
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPONTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner Thomas D. Norcross, son of Arthur D. Norcross, resident of the City of Jericho, County of Chittenden, State of Vermont, and being over the age of eighteen years, has filed a Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Personal Representative in the Thirteenth Judicial District Court, Sandoval County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks the appointment of Personal Representative for the Estate of Arthur D. Norcross. This Petition is being heard before the Honorable James A. Noel, District Court Judge, on the 17th day of January, 2023, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at 1500 Idalia Rd., Bldg. A, Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004.
Respectfully submitted,
PREGENZER BAYSINGER WIDEMAN & SALE, PC
By:/s/ Margaret A. Graham
Margaret A. Graham
2424 Louisiana Blvd. NE,
Suite 200
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Telephone No.: (505) 872-0505
Facsimile: (505) 872-1009
[email protected]
Attorneys for Petitioner
HCS Pub. December 30, 2022, January 6, 13, 2023
