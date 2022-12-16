STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 05978
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ava Esperanza Dougherty
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Second Amended Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ava Esperanza Dougherty, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ava Esperanza Dougherty
Proposed Name
Ethan Uriel Dougherty
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 17th day of January 2023, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ethan Dougherty
Ava Esperanza Dougherty
HCS Pub. December 16, 23, 2022
