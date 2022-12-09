STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-CV-2022-06322
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
BOSTON PATRICK ELDER SNYDER,
BROOKLYN JEAN ELDER SNYDER, and
BRONX PATRICK ELDER SNYDER, MINORS.
NOTICE OF VERIFIED PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner shall move the District Court of Bernalillo Court, New Mexico for a change of name and a hearing will be held on the 25th day of January, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. before the Honorable Denise Barela-Shepherd at the Second Judicial District Court, with the parties to call 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751 to change the children’s names from Boston Patrick Elder Snyder, Brooklyn Jean Elder Snyder; and Bronx Patrick Elder Snyder to Boston Patrick Elder, Brooklyn Jean Elder, and Bronx Patrick Elder.
Respectfully submitted:
LEIGH & DOUGHERTY, P.C.
/s/ Tiffany Oliver Leigh
Tiffany Oliver Leigh
Attorneys for Cristin Jean Elder
1401 Central Avenue NW
Suite A
Albuquerque, NM 87104
(505) 492-2096 Telephone
HCS Pub. December 9, 16, 2022
STATE OF NEW MEXICO