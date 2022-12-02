STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 06648
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jacqueline Homet Garrity
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jacqueline Homet Garrity, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jacqueline Homet Garrity
Proposed Name
Jacqueline Suzanne Homet
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 26th day of January 2023, at the hour of 1:40 pm,
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816 **
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jackie H. Garrity
Jacqueline Homet Garrity
HCS Pub. December 2, 9, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 06648
STATE OF NEW MEXICO