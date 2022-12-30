STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 06684
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maryanne Pils Booth
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maryanne Pils Booth, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maryanne Pils Booth
Proposed Name
Maryanne Pils
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 24 day of January 2023, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maryanne Pils Booth
Maryanne Pils Booth
HCS Pub. December 30, 2022, January 6, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2022 06684
STATE OF NEW MEXICO