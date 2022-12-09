STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 06880
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Clifford Lee Sandoval Jake
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Clifford Lee Sandoval Jake, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Clifford Lee Sandoval Jake
Proposed Name
Clifford Lee Jake
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 21st day of December 2022, at the hour of 10:45 am,
To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Clifford L. Sandoval Jake
Clifford Lee Sandoval Jake
HCS Pub. December 9, 16, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 06880
STATE OF NEW MEXICO