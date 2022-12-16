STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 07007
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ryan Tighe Smith
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ryan Tighe Smith, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ryan Tighe Smith
Proposed Name
Raven Rose Smith
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 26 day of January 2023, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ryan Smith
Ryan Tighe Smith
HCS Pub. December 16, 23, 2022
