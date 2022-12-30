STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 07122
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Elisa Robles Carreon
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elisa Robles Carreon, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Elisa Robles Carreon
Proposed Name
Elisa Robles Carreon Meyer
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 23rd day of January 2023, at the hour of 9:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**TELEPHONIC-PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Elisa Robles Carreon
Elisa Robles Carreon
HCS Pub. December 30, 2022, January 6, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2022 07122
STATE OF NEW MEXICO