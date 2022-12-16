STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 07124
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
DELPHINA NUANES
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DELPHINA NUANES, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
DELPHINA NUANES
Proposed Name
Delfinia Sophie Fuentes
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 26 day of January 2023, at the hour of 1:55 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Delphina Nuanes
DELPHINA NUANES
HCS Pub. December 16, 23, 2022
