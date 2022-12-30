STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 07336
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Lynn Steele
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Lynn Steele, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Mary Lynn Steele
Proposed Name
Molly Steele
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable , District Judge, on the 19th day of January 2023, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Lynn Steele
Mary Lynn Steele
HCS Pub. December 30, 2022, January 6, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2022 07336
STATE OF NEW MEXICO