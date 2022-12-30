STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-PB-2022-00958
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
PAUL MIKEL PARSONS, Deceased,
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Steven M. Parsons has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Paul Mikel Parsons, Deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative’s attorney, Richard J. Grodner, 6739 Academy Blvd. NE, Suite 252, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or filed with the Bernalillo County, Second Judicial District Court, Probate Division, P.O. Box 488, Albuquerque, NM 87103, and a copy sent to the Personal Representative’s attorney.
Electronically Filed
/s/Richard J. Grodner
Attorney for Personal Representative Steven M. Parsons
6739 Academy Rd. NE
Suite 252
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505.266.2566
HCS Pub. December 30, 2022, January 6, 13, 2023
