STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF TORRANCE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-722-CV-2022-00134
IN RE: The Petition for Change of Name
Of Jose Maria Gonzales
Amended
NOTICE
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of §40-8-1 through §40-8-3, NMSA 1978, Jose Maria Gonzales will apply to the Honorable Mercedes C. Murphy, District Judge for the 7th District of the State of New Mexico, at:
Google meet: meet.google.com/eax-ipcd-kqt
By Phone: (US) +1 470-729-3193 PIN: 307 260 380#
on the 26th day of January, 2023, at 2:15 pm, during a regular term of the Court, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, the matter of The Petition for Change of Name for Jose Maria Gonzales, a person over the age of 14, from Jose Maria Gonzales to Joe M. Gonzales.
Susan Rossignol
Clerk of Court
By: /s/ Erica Smith
Deputy Court Clerk
HCS Pub. December 16, 23, 2022
