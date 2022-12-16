NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting December 24th, 2022, at 5 P.M., ending January 3nd, 2022, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: unit
#D-12: Elida Molina: 513 E Lisa Dr., ABQ., N.M. 88081: Ladder, Bench, Burro, Bike, Tote, Scooter, Electronics, Misc.
#H-16: Brian Hernandez: 4601 Valley Fort Dr: ABQ., N.M. 87105: Office Chair, Beds, Furniture, Water Hose, Plastic Bags, Misc.
#H-19: Brian Hernandez: 4601 Valley Fort Dr: ABQ., N.M. 87105: Furniture, Christmas Stuff, Electronics, Copier, Headboard, Chair, Beds, Boxes, Misc.
#I-11: Timothy McDaniel: ABQ., N.M. 87105: Chair, Electronics, Tools, Totes, Furniture, Misc.
#M-15: Divine A. Perez: 301 Bristol St NW: ABQ., N.M. 87121: Tires, Dolly, Fish Tank, Broom, Bed, Table, Headboard, Misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. December 16, 23, 2022
